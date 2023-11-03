Tiger 3: Fans Cannot Wait To Witness The Next Level Of Action By The OG Salman Khan

New Delhi: It's more than a decade, Salman Khan has been ruling the hearts of the masses with his invincible aura. When it comes to action, there isn't anyone born yet who can beat the level of Salman Khan. Having delivered some of the biggest action movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Wanted, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg, Bodyguard, and many more, he is all set to bring the action back with his OG spy aura in Tiger 3 and proof of the same is well witnessed in the action video unit in which Salman as the OG spy of Bollywood is leaving no stone unturned to set the bar of action a notch higher.

The audience is eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan back as Tiger in Tiger 3. While the excitement for its release is rising at a fever pitch, the makers dropped an absolutely thrilling and action-packed video unit giving a glimpse into the world of Tiger 3. From fighting with guns to hand-to-hand combat to grand blasts and car chases, Salman Khan is surely not leaving any stone unturned to perform an action that has never been seen before. Moreover, the music and the dialogue also give goosebumps worth experience. Tiger is indeed a one-man army, and the video unit has arrived as a testament that, with Tiger 3, Salman Khan is all set to break all the records.

While the audience will witness next-level action in Tiger 3, it is worth noting that, Salman Khan has always delivered action and adventure to the audience that is way beyond anyone's thought. Moreover, Being the flagbearer of the Spy universe, Salman Khan as Tiger, is the original action hero who is leading the spy universe ahead of all. Having seen the crazy level of action on its way in Tiger 3, we can't wait for its release this Diwali.