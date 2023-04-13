topStoriesenglish2594353
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TIGER 3

Tiger 3: For Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Sequence 3 Action Directors Join Forces

Tiger 3 Release Date Update: YRF's massive actioner also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Last Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:48 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Tiger 3: For Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Sequence 3 Action Directors Join Forces

Mumbai: Three action directors from across the world Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh are conceptualising the action sequence featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger 3'.

The makers want to make this sequence even more entertaining and more of a spectacle than what audiences have seen in 'Pathaan', that saw two super agents of YRF's Spy Universe 'Tiger' and 'Pathaan' crossover in a film for the first time in the franchise's timeline.

A source said: "We know that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are going to come together again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra & director Maneesh Sharma are clear that the impact of this epic action sequence on the minds of audiences should be a few notches higher than what they saw in Pathaan!"

"That is why we are hearing that in Tiger 3, we have not one but three action directors from across the world planning this blockbuster action sequence! Let's see what they have in store for us."

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?