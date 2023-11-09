Tiger 3: Salman Khan Prepares To Illuminate Diwali With All-Time Release Record!

New Delhi: With 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan is set to deliver the biggest Diwali bang yet. While public enthusiasm for the film is certainly high, everyone is waiting to see its opening box office collection, and interestingly, Salman Khan's stardom has already proven its worth by breaking the record for the highest advance booking Diwali collection. The film is a Diwali Day release that is expected to gross $100 million at the global box office.

The film's release has always been centred around Diwali. The film fraternity finds the festival to be just as special as it is for the audience. This Diwali is truly unique, especially with Salman Khan arriving with Tiger 3.

Throwing light on the same trade expert and exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi said, "The advance bookings for Tiger 3 are quite encouraging. Single screens are showing positive signs, and be it national chains or single screens, both are quite sure about the kind of response they are witnessing despite the fact that the film is Laxmi Pujan release day, when the nation is busy with festivals. There will be a healthy Diwali at the box office on Diwali day, and this business can get multiplied from the second day onwards, which is considered a favourable day for the film business."

The current record for the highest opening day collection for a Diwali Day release belongs to the 2019 film 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film collected Rs 53.35 crore on its opening day, which is an impressive feat. However, 'Tiger 3' is expected to surpass this record, as it has generated immense hype and anticipation among the audience.

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Riddhi Dogra. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.