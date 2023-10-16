trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676317
Tiger 3 Trailer: Fans Hail Return Of Salman Khan As OG Of YRF's Spy Universe

'Tiger 3' is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The trailer of the film was dropped on October 16, 2023.  

Last Updated: Oct 16, 2023
New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action-entertainer 'Tiger 3' was released by the makers on October 16, and as expected, it took over the heads of the masses. The long wait of the audience finally ended as Salman Khan returned in his power-packed and audience favorite spy avatar Tiger. As the OG of the YRF's Spy universe, Tiger came back, how can we expect fans to stay calm. 

As the trailer dropped, the netizens took over social media and started to express their excitement after watching Salman Khan back as the OG father of the spy universe. While praising Salman Khan's looks and action, the Netizens declared the film a blockbuster. So here is what the Netizens have to say - 

As the trailer of 'Tiger 3' has finally been released, it has further piqued the ever-rising excitement for the release of the film. 'Tiger 3' is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. 'Tiger 3' will be released on November 12, 2023.

