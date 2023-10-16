New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action-entertainer 'Tiger 3' was released by the makers on October 16, and as expected, it took over the heads of the masses. The long wait of the audience finally ended as Salman Khan returned in his power-packed and audience favorite spy avatar Tiger. As the OG of the YRF's Spy universe, Tiger came back, how can we expect fans to stay calm.

As the trailer dropped, the netizens took over social media and started to express their excitement after watching Salman Khan back as the OG father of the spy universe. While praising Salman Khan's looks and action, the Netizens declared the film a blockbuster. So here is what the Netizens have to say -

Bhaijaan ne lagaayi hai aag! _ Tiger zinda bhi and Khoon-khaar bhi. Apne desh ke liye jaan ki baazi lagaane ko tayyaar, aa raha hai Tiger dobaara. #Tiger3 #Tiger3Trailer #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3TrailerOct16 #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif — @vipin mishra __ (@viplnt) October 16, 2023

The Flag bearer of Spy Universe #SalmanKhan is back to carry the entire weight of Spyverse and correct the errors of War & Pathaan.



Make way for #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/22bvlCMOGJ October 11, 2023

one of best trailers I have ever seen in recent times, tiger 3 is going to be one of best theatrical experience for action lovers. The OG father of spy universe tiger is coming for the hunt ! #SalmanKhan #Tiger3 All Time Blockbuster written all over it. #Tiger3Trailer_ pic.twitter.com/h4d4Gzl7ba — Arnav Shukla. (@Akshay_Brigade) October 16, 2023

As the trailer of 'Tiger 3' has finally been released, it has further piqued the ever-rising excitement for the release of the film. 'Tiger 3' is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. 'Tiger 3' will be released on November 12, 2023.