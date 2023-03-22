topStoriesenglish2586634
Tiger 3: YRF To Create Massive Set For Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's Action Scene

'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is set to release on Diwali.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming actioner 'Tiger 3' will be constructing a huge set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's action scene in the film and it will take 45 days to build it.

"Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have planned this to be the biggest surprise element of the film. YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set that will take about 45 days to build to shoot a scene in which Salman and SRK are set to do mind-boggling action!" informed a source.

The source added, "When Salman appeared in 'Pathaan' to help SRK, all hell broke loose in theatres and people went into frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beat people to pulp! Now, it's encore time in 'Tiger 3' and expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow people's minds.

'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is set to release on Diwali.

