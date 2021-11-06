हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff begins shooting for 'Ganapath' UK schedule

Tiger Shroff, after teasing his fans on his Instagram Story that he would soon drop a tiny glimpse of a "special something", finally revealed that he has begun shooting for the UK schedule of 'Ganapath'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff, after teasing his fans on his Instagram Story that he would soon drop a tiny glimpse of a "special something", finally revealed that he has begun shooting for the UK schedule of 'Ganapath'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

tiger

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Tiger posted an action video in which he can be seen performing stunts.

He added the caption, "God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule."

 

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"OMG," a fan wrote.

"Greatesttttt one," another added.

The makers of the film had earlier dropped a motion poster that gave a hint of Tiger's character in the movie as 'Ganapath'.

'Ganapath' is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

The film is set for its theatrical release on December 23, 2022. 

 

