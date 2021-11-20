हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff enjoys a volleyball session with Team Ganapath in UK!

Tiger Shroff along with Jackky Bhagnani and other crew members of Ganapath were seen enjoying a Volleyball session while they are shooting in UK.

Tiger Shroff enjoys a volleyball session with Team Ganapath in UK!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The team of Ganapath is currently shooting in UK. A social media post shows Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani and the crew enjoying a hearty game of volleyball.

 

Pooja Entertainment has been shooting the futuristic  thriller 'Ganapath' in their London studios. Producer Jackky Bhagnani posted a fun video on his Instagram handle to show the team including lead star Tiger Shroff enjoying a game of volleyball.

His caption, 'The team that plays together, stays together,'  summed up the spirit of the game and the shoot. The film has been in news for its intriguing theme, its mega budget and the star cast including Tiger in the titular role and Kriti Sanon in an action avatar.

 

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co & directed by Vikas Bahl.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger Shroffvolleyball sessionTeam GanapathUK scheduleKriti SanonJackky Bhagnani
Next
Story

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets new release date, lock Baisakhi 2022!

Must Watch

PT2M11S

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi