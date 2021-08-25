Tiger Shroff Ganapath gets a release date, fans are thrilled with excitement

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff's much awaited action movie Ganapath will release on December 23, 2022. The teaser of the movie promises a power packed performance and a spectacular visual treat to fans.

Ganapath teaser shows Tiger in a rowdy avatar speaking in a Bombayia accent or the local Mumbai dialect. The catchy line in the teaser, “apun ka do baap hai – God and janta Bole toh sab log raah dekh relle hai,” sets the tone for the action-thriller.

From Heropanti to Baaghi 3, Tiger has managed to make a special place for his action stint and every time his film hits the screens, his devoted fans go crazy.

The ‘Heropanti’ actor looks super hot in the teaser and can be seen flexing his muscles using boxing wraps, with unparalleled swag.

After Tiger shared the teaser of ‘Ganapath’ on his Instagram, many people from B-Town showered their love on it. Disha Patani and Ranveer Singh who expressed his excitement by calling it as ‘bawal’, along with Punit Malhotra, Warda Nadiadwala, Ronit Roy, Karan Tacker, Shaira Ahmed Khan, Himesh Reshammiya, Rinzing Denzongpa, Vivan Bhatena, Nikitin Dheer and Krushna Abhishek among others.

Besides ‘Ganapath’, the actor has ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Baaghi 4’ in the pipeline.