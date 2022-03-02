हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has a working birthday in Thailand on Heropanti 2 sets!

While Tiger Shroff will be celebrating his birthday today, the actor has a few exciting films lined up for his fans and followers. 

Tiger Shroff has a working birthday in Thailand on Heropanti 2 sets!

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff turned a year older today and well it is pretty special for him. He is trending on social media as his fans are showering love in the form of birthday wishes for him. But apart from that, there is no one more reason why it is a special birthday for him. 

The actor is having a working birthday on the sets of Heropanti 2 in Thailand. 

A source close to the actor reveals, "Tiger is having a working birthday this year in Thailand. He is all set to kickstart the last leg of the shoot for Heropanti 2 in Thailand and will be shooting for one of the biggest action sequences of the film. It is indeed a special birthday for him."

While Tiger will be celebrating his birthday today, the actor has a few exciting films lined up for his fans and followers. He is all set to charm the audience with his upcoming movies. He will be next seen in Baaghi 2, Heropanti 2, Bade Miya Chote Miya and Ganapath.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger ShroffTiger Shroff birthdayHappy Birthday Tiger Shroffheropanti 2Bollywood
Next
Story

‘I know it’s late,’ writes SRK as he announces ‘Pathaan’ release date!

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine