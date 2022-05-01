हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 to earn more on Eid weekend, eyes Rs 20 crore

‘Heropanti 2’ is expected to mint moolah during Eid break. Ahmed Khan's directorial is expected to clock double digits during that time.

Tiger Shroff helmed ‘Heropanti 2’ keeps Bollywood masala entertainer genre afloat

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff starrer is a good old Bollywood masala entertainer and the Sajid Nadiadwala produced film has picked up the pace at the Box-office despite Yash’s KGF 2 craze still going strong. The film earned Rs 7 crore on day 1 and made Rs 5.5 crore on day 2.

There was a moment where trade experts were certain the Masala entertainer’s days are over, but ‘Heropanti 2’ has managed to keep the genre afloat, despite mixed reviews. Tiger Shroff starrer War, still holds the highest opening day collection record and given the weekend collection track record of the actor, the Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled action-romantic-thriller has a good chance  at clocking close to a 20 crore weekend.

Team Heropanti 2 has managed to generate foot-fall for the Masala Entertainer genre, which seemed impossible when the movie was released.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, ‘Heropanti 2’ also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' is written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman. The movie was released in theatres on 29 April 2022.

