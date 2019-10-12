close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
War Collections

Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan starrer War is set to enter Rs 300 crore club

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War will soon become the fastest film to enter the 300 crore club in 2019. The film starring the two talented actors is on a record-breaking spree.

Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan starrer War is set to enter Rs 300 crore club

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War will soon become the fastest film to enter the 300 crore club in 2019. The film starring the two talented actors is on a record-breaking spree.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#War continues its dominance... Will continue to rule BO till #Diwali [#HF4]... Expect solid numbers over the weekend... Marching victoriously towards ₹ 300 cr... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 235.60 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 245.95 cr. #India biz."

The film has also performed well in international markets as well. "#War crosses $ 9 million in the international arena... Extended Week 1 total: $ 9.090 million [₹ 64.47 cr]...
#USA - #Canada: $ 2.775 mn
#UAE - #GCC: $ 3.420 mn
#UK: $ 600k
ROW: $ 2.295 mn
Note: Few cinemas yet to report.
#Overseas."

#War crosses $ 9 million in the international arena... Extended Week 1 total: $ 9.090 million [₹ 64.47 cr]... #USA - #Canada: $ 2.775 mn #UAE - #GCC: $ 3.420 mn #UK: $ 600k ROW: $ 2.295 mn Note: Few cinemas yet to report. #Overseas

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War is directed by Siddharth Anand

The high-octane thriller was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Tags:
War CollectionsTiger ShroffHrithik Roshan
Next
Story

Sunny Singh joins cast of Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Must Watch

PT8M

Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary: 'India is ready for further informal summit with China in future'