Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan starrer War is set to enter Rs 300 crore club

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War will soon become the fastest film to enter the 300 crore club in 2019. The film starring the two talented actors is on a record-breaking spree.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#War continues its dominance... Will continue to rule BO till #Diwali [#HF4]... Expect solid numbers over the weekend... Marching victoriously towards ₹ 300 cr... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 235.60 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 245.95 cr. #India biz."

The film has also performed well in international markets as well. "#War crosses $ 9 million in the international arena... Extended Week 1 total: $ 9.090 million [₹ 64.47 cr]...

#USA - #Canada: $ 2.775 mn

#UAE - #GCC: $ 3.420 mn

#UK: $ 600k

ROW: $ 2.295 mn

Note: Few cinemas yet to report.

#Overseas."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War is directed by Siddharth Anand

The high-octane thriller was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.