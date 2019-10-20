Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan's War continues glorious run at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has gained momentum at the Box Office. The film is on a winning spree and refuses to slow down despite so many releases. As per the latest report, the film will cross Rs 300 mark today.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, ''#War gathers momentum yet again... Will hit ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sun]... [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 282.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 295.75 cr. #India biz."

Not only in India, War has crossed the 100 crore mark at the international markets.

The film has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, who directed Saif Ali Khan-Preity Zinta starring Salaam Namaste.

This is the first-ever collaboration of Hrithik and Tiger. Vaani Kapoor too plays a pivotal role in the chick

The high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.