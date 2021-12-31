हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff kickstarts final schedule of 'Heropanti 2', film set for Eid release

Tiger Shroff, who made his debut in Bollywood with 'Heropanti' opposite Kriti Sanon, is all set to wrap up the final schedule of 'Heropanti 2', also starring Tara Sutaria.

Tiger Shroff kickstarts final schedule of &#039;Heropanti 2&#039;, film set for Eid release
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff recently updated his fans through his social media that he has started the last leg of 'Heropanti 2' schedule.

Tiger took to his Instagram story to share the poster of the film as he wrote on the picture, "Time to suit up again for one last sched #heropanti2 #eid2022."

The poster features Tiger in a John Wick - esque avatar as he aims guns from atop a sports car. 'Heropanti 2' is the sequel of Tiger's debut film where he was seen opposite another debutante back then, Kriti Sanon.

Tiger Shroff

Both the actors have since grown strength to strength and have even reunited for their upcoming film, 'Ganapath'.

As for 'Heropanti 2', the film written by Rajat Arora and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is being helmed by choreographer - actor Ahmed Khan and it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger Shroffheropanti 2Nawazuddin SiddiquiTara Sutaria
Next
Story

Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson-starrer 'Liger' gets Instagram filter

Must Watch

PT34M36S

Deshhit: Watch the big news of the day in detail