Tiger Shroff Oozes Limitless Swag, Takes Skating Ride To Work - Watch Adventurous Video

New Delhi: Ahead of its release, 'Ganapath' fever is riding high on the audience. Leading actor, Tiger Shroff, in his ever-ready adventurous swag was spotted skating on roads. 'Ganapath' trailer has undoubtedly left the audience wanting for more. Moreover, the songs of different flavors has smitten fans all over. No wonder, the film is about to bring an action-packed adventure with its release.

Tiger opted for a thrilling ride this morning and reach work not with any vehicle but in skating shoes on the road. As he shared his video in skating shoes riding on the road, he added the 'Hum Aye Hai' song from Ganapath in the background and wrote a caption, "Koi pooche toh batana…ki hum (kaam k liye time pe) aye hai …. 20th october on our way. #ganapath"

Set in 2070 A.D., the teaser introduces Tiger Shroff as a ray of hope for the people being treated as slaves. In his energetic avatar, Tiger is seen doing hardcore action sequences and fighting inside a boxing ring. According to Outlook, the film is based on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

The teaser also featured actress Kriti Sanon using nunchucks and fighting the goons. In an surprising twist, Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is seen dressed up in a complete white outfit. Talking about the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious project. 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.' This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience."

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, while the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.