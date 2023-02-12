Tiger Shroff Reaches ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Sets in Full Action Avatar- Watch

New Delhi: Ever since its announcement, Pooja Entertainment's upcoming action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been in the headlines for one or the other reasons. While the film is about to bring along a power-packed action on the screen, the thrill continues in the nerves of its cast off the screen as well. As it is one of the biggest films that has been eagerly looked at by the masses, the youngest action hero of Bollywood Tiger Shroff has raised our excitement a notch higher as he shared a video of him reaching the sets of the film on skating.

Taking to his social media, one of the leads Tiger Shroff shared a video in which he can be seen rolling up at high speed in his rolling skates while on his way to the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Jotting down the caption he wrote, "Reached work on time today and warmed up for our intro action sequence #bmcm."

Watch the video here

As Tiger introduced us to his action proficiency off the camera, we can say, the film is surely going to be a full-on action-packed entertainer. Moreover, in the film, Tiger will be seen sharing screen space with yet another biggest action heroes of Bollywood Akshay Kumar and a powerful antagonist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film, Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.