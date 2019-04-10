close

Tiger Shroff ready to 'take the challenge' in 'Student Of The Year 2'—See new posters

The trailer of the movie will be out on April 12, 2019.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff is all set to take the challenge as the new student in his upcoming movie 'Student Of The Year 2'. The actor will be seen opposite Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the movie—the new faces who will make their debut with the Karan Johar production.

Dharma Productions venture is hitting the screens on May 10, 2019. The makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Tiger in it. Kjo shared it on Twitter with a caption: “HE’S READY, THE NEW STUDENT ON THE BLOCK! But there’s more to come, stay tuned! #SOTY2 @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany @SOTYOfficial”

The trailer of the movie will be out on April 12, 2019. Expectations are sky high from this venture. Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya has already bagged her second project. She is working in the sequel to 1978 classic 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also, Tara Sutaria has started work on her next project starring Suneil Shetty's son Ahaan. It will mark his debut into movies.

Tiger, on the other hand has 'Baaghi 3' and a yet-to-be-titled dance film with Hrithik Roshan. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand.

 

