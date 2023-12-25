New Delhi: The latest offering from 'Fighter' has the quality to make any party explode with fun and energy. 'Sher Khul Gaye' and 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' made the audience groove to its upbeat groovy tunes. The first song 'Sher Khul Gaye' started the musical journey of 'Fighter' and ever since then, it has been ruling over social media and the hearts of the audience.

Now, joining the rising fervor is the youth dancing sensation Tiger Shroff has set his feat on the dance floors and was seen dancing on 'Sher Khul Gaye'. The teaser of Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' gave a glimpse into its action-packed world.

Tiger Shroff took to his social media and shared a video in which he can be seen dancing to Sher Khul Gaye song.

The young superstar very brilliantly grasped the signature steps of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from the song and was seen recreating it with his team amid his shooting. As he shared the video, he jotted down the caption,"In the middle of a shoot waiting for our shot…came across this new banger from #fighter and the boys decide to teach me this jam all the best to my favs @s1danand @hrithikroshan @boscomartis"

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.