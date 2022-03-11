हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff starts dubbing for 'Heropanti 2', drops photo from dubbing studio

Actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy dubbing for his film 'Heropanti 2'.

Tiger Shroff starts dubbing for &#039;Heropanti 2&#039;, drops photo from dubbing studio
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy dubbing for his film 'Heropanti 2'.

On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared a photo from a dubbing studio. "Heropanti 2. Almost that time again," he captioned the image.

Tiger Shroff
The upcoming project is a sequel to Tiger`s debut film `Heropanti`, which was released in 2014. The hit film also marked Kriti Sanon`s foray into Bollywood.

'Heropanti 2' will star Tiger opposite Tara Sutaria. 

The two have earlier featured together in 'Student of the Year 2'.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 this year.

