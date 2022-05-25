New Delhi: Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the action-romance drama stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

HEROPANTI 2 ON OTT:

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of Heropanti 2 which is set to stream starting May 27, 2022. It’s time for action-movie buffs and Tiger Shroff fans across the world to enjoy a host of thrilling stunts and action-packed drama that will leave them right at the edge of their seats.

TIGER SHROFF ON OTT RELEASE

Talking about the streaming premiere on Prime Video, lead actor Tiger Shroff said, “Heropanti 2 is a complete entertainer and I am happy to announce the digital premiere of the film on Amazon Prime Video, as it helps us reach out to movie lovers across the world. Filled with a lot of action, romance and twists and turns, the audience will enjoy it. I have had a great time working on this film, especially the action sequences and I am thrilled that my fans across the world can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.”

Tara Sutaria, added, “Heropanti 2 has loads of action, drama, romance and comedy that I hope our audiences will enjoy. We made the film across so many countries in the world and shot it through the pandemic which was such a unique experience for us all. I look forward to finally being able to share it on an incredible streaming service like Amazon Prime Video on May 27!”