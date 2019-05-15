Tiger Shroff to play footballer Bhaichung Bhutia in biopic?

New Delhi: Popular actor Tiger Shroff has had a great run at the Box Office lately. He hit it off on a high with 'Baaghi 2' and his current release 'Student Of The Year 2' too is running to packed houses. The latest buzz about the rising star is that he might soon be seen in a biopic.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Tiger has been approached to play the lead in famous Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's biopic. The report states that Anand Kumar, who helmed 'Zila Ghaziabad' is working on the project. The actor has not yet given his nod but if he does, it will be his first biopic.

The actor has his kitty full with plum deals. He is working on yet-to-be-titled dance drama co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The project is being helmed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame director Siddharth Anand.

Also, he will be seen in 'Baaghi 3' along with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The duo was first seen in 'Baaghi' which set the Box Office on fire.

Several B-Towners are working on biopics these days—Parineeti Chopra will be seen in badminton champion Sania Nehwal biopic, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83 the film.