Tiger Shroff Wraps Up 'Ganapath Part 1,' Producer Jackky Bhagnani Calls It A 'Big Day'

New Delhi: The Indian Entertainment Industry has seen many action stars in the industry and one distinctive name amongst them is Tiger Shroff who has labelled himself as India's youngest action superstar. The superstar, who has some big films in the line-up has wrapped up the shooting for his next actioner 'Ganapath: Part 1'. The dystopian action film is among the highly anticipated film of the year and the superstar has officially concluded the shooting of the actioner.

With two months left for the film's release, Tiger Shroff took to his social media and called 'Ganapath Part 1' one of the biggest and most challenging films of his career. Announcing the news of the film's wrap-up, Tiger shares a series of pictures from the sets and captioned, "Last day of shoot on my biggest and most challenging film yet! X-ray vision till the end....2 months to go. #ganapath"

The pictures shared by Tiger Shroff took the social by storm and the industry people are praising the youngest superstar for his physique and appealing looks one prominent name among them is the youngest producer and entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani, who commented on Tiger's picture and wrote

"Big Day."

'Ganapath: Part 1' is definitely going to be the most ambitious film of the Tiger's career and with lots of anticipation surrounding the actioner, the fans, and the audiences are looking forward to watching their favourite action superstar coming back on the big screens with never seen before actions and the stunts.

Pooja Entertainment’s 'Ganapath Part 1 in association with Good Co is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is all set to release, on 20th October, 2023.