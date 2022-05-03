हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 to stay strong at Box Office on Eid!

Sajid Nadiadwala's masala entertainer 'Heropanti 2' starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making the right kind of buzz. On Sunday, the film's box office took a 40% percent jump, and this is important since it's a big Eid release. 

Tiger Shroff&#039;s Heropanti 2 to stay strong at Box Office on Eid!

According to industry experts, if the picture survives till Eid, it will draw a large audience to the theatres, and given its continuous rise, it will undoubtedly earn a respectable sum. 

According to industry experts, if the picture survives till Eid, it will draw a large audience to the theatres, and given its continuous rise, it will undoubtedly earn a respectable sum.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has a history of doing well at the box office, especially during the Eid weekend, and 'Heropanti 2', the classic mass action movie starring Tiger Shroff, has done well in the double digits. 

Tara Sutaria and Amrita Singh play important roles in the mass entertainer.

Heropanti 2's Box Office collections increased significantly on weekend and is expected earn more on Eid - May 3, 2022.

 

