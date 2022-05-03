Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 to stay strong at Box Office on Eid!

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala's masala entertainer 'Heropanti 2' starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making the right kind of buzz. On Sunday, the film's box office took a 40% percent jump, and this is important since it's a big Eid release.

According to industry experts, if the picture survives till Eid, it will draw a large audience to the theatres, and given its continuous rise, it will undoubtedly earn a respectable sum.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has a history of doing well at the box office, especially during the Eid weekend, and 'Heropanti 2', the classic mass action movie starring Tiger Shroff, has done well in the double digits.

Tara Sutaria and Amrita Singh play important roles in the mass entertainer.

