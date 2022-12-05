'Tiger Zinda Hai' to 'Freddy', Sajjad Delafrooz thanks the audience for their constant love, support, encouragement

New Delhi: Sajjad Delafrooz has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. All thanks to his exceptional performances, charm, and, well, good looks! The actor has been gaining popularity each day. Following the release of his film, Freddy, Sajjad shares a special message for the audience and his friends.

Sajjad Delafrooz is one such star who has won the audience's love and attention for his outstanding performances in Special Ops and Tiger Zinda Hai. For his recently released film Freddy, the actor has been receiving compliments and acknowledgment. One of the leading websites, Koimoi while reviewing the movie wrote, "Sajjad Delafrooz is the reason for all the unintentional humour in the second half & you won’t recognize he’s the same actor from Tiger Zinda Hai until someone tells you that." while the audience took to his social media to share their love and appreciation saying, "Just watched Freddy, I am your fan since tiger zinda hai and special ops and in this movie rustom perfectly portrays character"

After receiving so much love and appreciation, this dashing hunk expresses his gratitude. The actor goes on to say, "I don't know where to begin from. I want to thank all my well-wishers and friends from the film fraternity who took the time to praise my work in Freddy. I also want to thank the audience for their unwavering love, inspiration, and support. Since I began working in the Bollywood industry, you have been my pillars of support, and I am very touched and grateful to see all of your love. See you soon at the movies soon."

Without a doubt, Sajjad is here to captivate his audience and rule Bollywood!

On the work front, apart from 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Sajjad was also seen in a web series called 'Special OPS', and 'Freddy' alongside Kartik Aryaan.