Times Square Shines Bright With Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's 'Project K' Poster

In a thrilling build-up to the film's grand launch, the iconic billboards of Times Square, USA, lit up with the enigmatic poster of 'Project K.' 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Times Square Shines Bright With Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's 'Project K' Poster Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vyjayanthi Movies, the esteemed production house behind the highly anticipated sci-fi drama 'Project K,' is set to make a groundbreaking debut at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. But even before the debut at the SDCC stage the poster has made it to the very famous Times Square.

In a thrilling build-up to the film's grand launch, the iconic billboards of Times Square, USA, lit up with the enigmatic poster of 'Project K.' This dazzling display will serve as a precursor to an exclusive and spectacular preview of the film at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. With the hashtag #WhatIsProjectK generating curiosity and excitement, fans eagerly await this unveiling, ready to embark on an extraordinary cinematic journey.

 

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' boasts a star-studded cast featuring some of the biggest Pan-India stars, including the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha  Patani. This unprecedented collaboration of talent has generated immense excitement and anticipation among fans.

