Title of Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to be changed

The director of the film claims the decision to change the name aims to avoid hurting sentiments.

Mumbai: Director Sameer Vidwans, who is set to direct 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan, has released an official statement about the change in the film's title on Saturday night. The director claims the decision to change the name aims to avoid hurting sentiments.

Vidwans shared the statement on Twitter and Kartik re-tweeted and shared the statement from his verified Twitter and Instagram handles.

The statement read: "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

Details about the new title are still under wraps.

Co-produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will mark the first collaboration between Kartik and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

