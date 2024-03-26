Advertisement
MADGAON EXPRESS

Today's Special Offer : Excel Entertainment ‘ Madgaon Express ‘ At Rs.15O IPL Offer

 Watch this Hilarious comedy Directed by Kunal Kemmu for just Rs. 150 with the IPL offer today! 

|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Madgaon Express Poster Image : Instagram

Madgaon Express, a comedy entertainer directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has made waves in Indian cinema. Opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics for its rib-tickling humor and strong performances. 

Set against the backdrop of Goa, the film follows the misadventures of childhood friends  Divyenndu aka Dodo, Pratik aka Pinku, and Avinash aka Ayush, offering a joyous ride filled with laughter and camaraderie.

The buddy comedy film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. 

The movie assures to bring forth laughter and delight to audiences of every age group. As Madgaon Express continues to win hearts, it serves as a reminder of the transformative power of cinema, offering an escape filled with laughter and friendship.

Here's the Twist :

Excel Entertainment now has announced that audiences can now enjoy the film for just Rs ₹150/- with the special IPL offer 'I. Pay. Less' at select cinemas. T&C apply. The offer is valid only for today! 

With the tagline "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" assures a nostalgic voyage into childhood dreams. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for Excel Entertainment, this film invites audiences to embark on a cinematic journey down memory lane in theaters. 

The film provides a heartwarming retreat into a realm of laughter and companionship  .If you're craving side-splitting comedy and heartwarming scenes, gather your friends and make your way to the nearest cinema for a showing of "Madgaon Express" today!

Take advantage of the 'I. Pay. Less' promotion for an affordable chance to laugh until it hurts. Act quickly, as this offer is valid only for today.

Don't let the opportunity for fun slip away!

 

 

 

