Toofaan

Toofaan teaser: Farhan Akhtar packs a rock solid punch in actioner - Watch

Toofaan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and stars Farhan Akhtar, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor-producer-director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming actioner 'Toofan' teaser has been dropped by the makers online. The film is presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. 

Watch Toofaan teaser:

The film will premiere on the OTT giant on May 21, 2021, in over 240 countries and territories. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar.

The much-awaited movie stars Farhan Akhtar a goon from Dongri who embarks on a journey to become a national-level boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. The teaser gives a glimpse into the world of Toofaan with Farhan Akhtar packing the punches, leaving the fans excited.

 
 

 

