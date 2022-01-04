हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aanand L Rai

Took pressure of Shah Rukh Khan's stardom during 'Zero' that I shouldn't have: Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai gets candid about his 2019 released 'Zero' and why the film was never a failure for him. 

Took pressure of Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s stardom during &#039;Zero&#039; that I shouldn&#039;t have: Aanand L Rai
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai is known for collaborating with several superstars be it Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma while he kept experimenting with his storytelling instead of following any formula of commercial Bollywood films.

In conversation with IANS, Aanand shares why he opts for conviction in storytelling as opposed to formula and why a film like `Zero` with one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan - was actually not a failure but a learning for him.

Asked how he plans his casting of bringing superstars on board for his projects and Aanand told IANS: "Well, firstly, by not looking at them as a superstar but the talented actors that they are...you see the moment I would start thinking about casting from a commercial point of view as in, let`s bring Dhanush from the south (Indian film industry) and Akshay sir from Hindi so that when the film is released, both their fans will gather in the theatre to watch a film, I might compromise on a story.

"It is my good luck that Dhanush and Akshay sir, both are superstars; but before anything else, they are good actors and perfect for the characters they played on-screen. It was the same process for every film that I have done. Perhaps that is why my films are more to do with how interesting and experimental the story is, rather than the box-office success. Business of a film cannot be predicted but what I can offer is, an original story. That is all I am trying to do."

However, it is not wrong to assume that when a superstar and a successful filmmaker like Aanand come together for a project, the success of the film is expected. But that was not really the result with the film `Zero` that featured Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka.

Does the pressure of delivering a successful film increase when superstars are on board?

Aanand explained, "I want to put my thoughts on the table on this topic. Look, having an expectation from the audience is one thing and how I, as a director of the film is dealing with it, is another. I think if I am not ready to deal with that extra pressure, then I should have not signed up for a huge project like that.

"Yes, I was working with one of the biggest superstars of our country, Shah Rukh. Making the film itself was an experience and I am proud of the fact that it was one of the original films, an original story. Yes, I took the pressure of Khan`s stardom that I shouldn`t have. But `Zero` is not a failure but a learning for me. I knew how to take off, I didn`t know how to land!"

His next directorial work is `Raksha Bandhan` starring Akshay Kumar. The shooting of the film has been completed.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aanand L RaizeroShah Rukh KhanKatrina KaifAtragi ReAkshay KumarSara Ali KhanBollywood
Next
Story

SRK, Nagarjuna have massive cameos in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahamastra, reveals Karan Johar

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Will AAP fight Punjab elections on the face of Bhagwant Mann?