Top 5 Bollywood actresses who worked in Women-Oriented movies and slayed!

New Delhi: People no longer rely as much on male-starring movies as they once did. More real, honest, and authentic stories are now in high demand. While "masala" movies may perform well at the box office monetarily, there has been an increase in female-led movies over the past several years.

Here, we share the list of five Bollywood actresses that work in women-oriented movies predominantly; have a look:

Radhika Madan

The actress that has portrayed many women-centric and critically acclaimed characters in the movies such as Pataakha, Angrezi Medium, and Sanaa has established her own unique identity in the industry. Not many people know that she has also played women-centric characters in some short films as well.

Sanya Malhotra

By portraying supporting roles in sports biopics like Dangal. Bollywood actress, Sanya Malhotra, recently appeared in Umesh Bist's contemporary social drama Pagglait. The film sheds light on the situation of a young widow who wants to fulfill her dream and make a living but is prevented from doing so by her family's pressure to get married again.

Puja Agarwal

Puja Agarwal has worked on women-oriented short films since her assignment as an actor. Giving her heart and soul to the projects, she has worked on short films such as Truth about Lies and Mirror, and now she is coming up with her another women-oriented short film, "Bisaahee." The story revolves around a current-day vlogger, Stuti, who arrives in a hamlet where women are executed for practicing witchcraft because it is so primitive.



Nushrratt Bharuccha

The popular and talented actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, most recently worked on the Hindi version of the popular Marathi horror movie Chhori. She has previously acted in India's Pyaar Ka Punchama movie series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl.

Kriti Sanon

Mimi is a drama with a social message starring Kriti Sanon. It discusses surrogacy. It centers on the lives of a surrogate who has been abandoned. It became a major hit upon its release on the OTT.