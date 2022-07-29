Independence Day 2022: Top Bollywood movies to binge-watch on this day

NEW DELHI: It's time to boost your patriotism. Let's take a look at ten Bollywood movies you must binge-watch this Independence Day.

Shershaah

One of the best war films made in recent times, Siddharth Malhotra starrer 'Shershaah' is a true delight for the viewers. The film traces the life of Captain Vikram Batra who received a posthumous Paramvir Chakra for his brave acts in the Kargil War. The film is also known for its impeccable music with hits like 'Raatan Lambiyaan' and 'Mann Bharrya'. It also stars Kiara Advani as Vikram Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema who never married after his demise. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Rang De Basanti

One of the most highly acclaimed patriotic films made in India, 'Rang De Basanti' tells the story of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Chandrasekhar Azad through the lives of five unambitious and carefree boys in present-day India. Starring Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi and Soha Ali Khan in the lead, the film was India's official entry to the Oscars in 2007. It is available to watch on Netflix.

URI: The Surgical Strike

One of the most loved border films in recent times, 'URI: The Surgical Strike' follows the Indian military's rebuttal to the infamous terrorist attack in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 in which 19 soldiers were killed in sleep. Breaking box office records, URI proved to be a breakthrough film for Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. You can watch the film on Zee5.

Chak De India

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead along with several female actors like Sagarika Ghatge, Shilpa Shukla and Vidya Malvade, 'Chak De India' is a film you must watch on Independence Day. Highlighting the discrimination faced by the players in terms of gender and religion, the film is a perfect match for those looking for a highly patriotic film. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Lagaan

Written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film highlights the plight of the labourers during the British Raj. The film talks about the issue of hefty taxes levied in pre-Independence India and how the villagers fight against the system through the game of cricket. With Aamir Khan in the lead, the film was nominated at the Oscars for the best foreign language film. It is available on Netflix.

Raazi

A female spy-thriller starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, Raazi is a film that will keep you hooked till the very end. Based on Harinder Sikka's book 'Calling Sehmat', the film throws light on the spies who dedicate their lives in the service of the nation without receiving any recognition. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Sardar Udham

Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham is a film that makes us look back on the struggles faced by our freedom fighters and tells us why we must value our independence. Released in 2021, the film traces Udham Singh's revenge on General Michael O'Dwyer in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Lakshya

Based on the Indo-Pakistan Kargil War, Lakshya is a coming-of-age film that revolves around the journey of an aimless man (played by Hrithik Roshan) who finds the purpose of his life while serving in the Indian Army. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. It is available on Netflix.

Gandhi

Directed by Richard Attenborough, Gandhi is a biographical film that traces Mahatma Gandhi's journey while fighting for India's Independence. It is a must-watch movie if you want to know more about the father of the nation. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.



Border

Still considered one of the best war films made in India, the film revolves around the lives of soldiers during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Focusing on the bravery shown by the military, the film has an IMDb rating of 7.9. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.