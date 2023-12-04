Top Women-Centric Bollywood Films, Series Of 2023 - Take A Look

NEW DELHI: Bollywood witnessed a stellar year in 2023, with female actresses taking center stage and delivering memorable performances. These talented actresses have not only redefined the portrayal of women on screen but also shattered stereotypes with their exceptional performances.

Starting from the latest release, Tara Sutaria's 'Apurva', let’s dive into the world of remarkable performances as we count them down until Yami Gautam's 'Lost', by the leading ladies who nailed it in women centric roles:-

1. Tara Sutaria in 'Apurva'

Tara surprised everyone with her transformation in 'Apurva.' Known for her beauty and multi-talented skills, Tara showcased her versatility by embracing the raw, gritty, and intense character with finesse. 'Apurva' not only showcased her acting prowess but also established her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Shouldering such a complex film on her own shoulders, this early on in her career, Tara prove that one can go miles with talent, and the film also won her showering rave reviews unanimously across quarters- from credible media to industry experts as well as the audience making it the most viewed across OTT platforms within its first week.

Release: November 15 on Disney+ Hotstar

2. Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya' Season 3

Returning with the third season of 'Aarya,' Sushmita Sen reaffirmed her position as a powerhouse performer. Her charismatic presence and compelling portrayal of Aarya earned her praise from both critics and audiences alike. This Sushmita is very different from the more commercial heroine that we have always seen in her initial years, and with this series she just nailed as this action doing, bold and strong central character.

Release: November 3 on Disney+ Hotstar

3. Tabu in 'Khufiya'

Known for her exceptional acting skills, Tabu once again proved her mettle in the mysterious thriller 'Khufiya.' Her enigmatic presence and captivating performance added an extra layer of intrigue to the film. The veteran actor continues her run as one of Bollywood’s greatest actresses.

Release: October 5 on Netflix

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Jaane Jaan'

Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to reign as the queen of Bollywood and her compelling performance in 'Jaane Jaan’ was proof. Her nuanced portrayal added depth to the character, leaving the audience in awe of her acting prowess in a serious and mysterious role.

Release: September 21 on Netflix

5. Kajol in 'The Lust Stories 2'

Kajol made a powerful impact with her role in 'The Lust Stories 2.' Her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her character in this anthology series showcased her enduring talent and versatility. And even with multiple stories, Kajol just ate the cake with her performance.

Release: June 29 on Netflix

6. Rani Mukerji in 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway'

Rani Mukerji impressed audiences with her performance in the thought-provoking drama 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway.' Her emotive portrayal of a woman facing adversities resonated strongly, highlighting her acting finesse. She has often played strong women centric roles and with great depth always which is what makes her a top choice for such stories even today.

Release: March 17 in Theatres

7. Yami Gautam in 'Lost'

Yami Gautam delivered a gripping performance in the suspenseful drama 'Lost.' Her ability to convey complex emotions and navigate the intricate storyline was commendable making her a standout performer of the year. The actress can always to have the audience get up and take notice of her work and with 'Lost' again, she did just that.