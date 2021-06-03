Torturous, exhausting and mentally consuming: Arjun Kapoor credits Dibakar Banerjee’s gruelling prep process for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is basking in all the praise that’s coming his way for his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun credits his director Dibakar Banerjee for guiding him and extracting this critically acclaimed performance from him.

Arjun plays the role of a corrupt cop, Pinky Dahiya and people are saying it’s his best performance to date.

The actor underwent a gruelling prep process with his director for over three months before he shot for the film and Arjun feels this was an invaluable exercise to deliver a knock-out performance on screen.

Arjun wrote on his social media, “Pinky gave me a chance to challenge myself. Pinky gave me a chance to question my understanding of the beliefs prevalent in our country. Pinky gave me a chance to work with a mind that is unlike anyone else’s.”

He added, “Thank you #DibakarBanerjee for all those torturous, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days, without which there would be no Pinky and no redemption for an actor like me seeking to find new pastures so that I could take my craft to unchartered territories. Thank you for not trusting me too much and building this man from the scratch.”

Arjun thanked Dibakar Banerjee for holding his hand in building every layer of this complex character. He says, “You have built Pinky with me, from within me, from really hidden parts of me. That is what has made it all so pure and so, so gratifying. Thank you.”