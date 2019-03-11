Total Dhamaal Box Office report card: Ajay Devgn starrer stays steady

New Delhi: Inder Kumar's latest hit 'Total Dhamaal' has turned out to be an entertaining ride for the masses. The movie minted huge moolah for the makers and set the cash counters ringing. Having a starry ensemble surely helped pull the crowd to theatres.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#TotalDhamaal gathers momentum on [third] Sat and Sun... Emerges second highest grosser of 2019 [so far], after #Uri... Also, Ajay Devgn’s second highest grosser, after #GolmaalAgain... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr. Total: ₹ 141.01 cr. India biz.”

#TotalDhamaal gathers momentum on [third] Sat and Sun... Emerges second highest grosser of 2019 [so far], after #Uri... Also, Ajay Devgn’s second highest grosser, after #GolmaalAgain... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr. Total: ₹ 141.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019

#TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.05 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 8.41 cr

Total: ₹ 141.01 cr

India biz. HIT.#TotalDhamaal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

₹ 100 cr: Day 9

₹ 125 cr: Day 12

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019

The film garnered great word of mouth especially attracting the family audiences and kids.

Total Dhamaal presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak released on February 22, 2019.

The comedy-drama happens to the third instalment of the Dhamaal film series. It is a sequel to 2011 blockbuster 'Double Dhamaal'.