Total Dhamaal collections: Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit starrer maintains steady run

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer 'Total Dhamaal' took the box office by storm when it hit the screens on February 22. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta among others in important roles and has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

The film has been helmed by Indra Kumar and emerged as the highest grosser of the 'Dhamaal' series by getting a whopping start of Rs 16.50 crore at the box office.

It continues its steady run despite new releases and the makers have all the reasons to smile!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter and wrote, “#TotalDhamaal continues to create dhamaal in mass circuits... Normal ticket rates [not hiked] boost biz beyond metros/Tier-2 cities/single screens... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3 cr, Thu 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 132.60 cr. India biz.”

#TotalDhamaal continues to create dhamaal in mass circuits... Normal ticket rates [not hiked] boost biz beyond metros/Tier-2 cities/single screens... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3 cr, Thu 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 132.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2019

In another tweet, he wrote, “#TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.05 cr

Total: ₹ 132.60 cr

India biz. HIT.

#TotalDhamaal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

₹ 100 cr: Day 9

₹ 125 cr: Day 12

India biz.”

The film is the third instalment of the 'Dhamaal' series and re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap.

It has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.