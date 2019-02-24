हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal Day 2 collections: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer sets the Box Office on fire

Check out the collections

Total Dhamaal Day 2 collections: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer sets the Box Office on fire

New Delhi: The muti-starrer film Total Dhamaal is already on its way to becoming one of the top grossers of 2019. The film has been hailed by the audience and critics as the complete entertainer.'Total Dhamaal' is the third installment of the 'Dhamaal' series and the star cast includes Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#TotalDhamaal sets BO on Day 2... Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total... Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it... Eyes ₹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 36.90 cr."

Not just in India, the film is performing exceedingly well at the international markets too. Sharing the total collections on Twitter, Taran wrote, "#TotalDhamaal exceeds expectations in international markets as well... Mints $ 1.23 million [₹ 8.74 cr] on Day 1... Breakup:
USA+Canada: $ 235k
UAE+GCC: $ 700k [Thu+Fri]
UK: $ 93k
Australia: $ 70k
NZ: $ 30k."

Total Dhamaal re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap. It is a sequel to the 2011 hit, 'Double Dhamaal'.

The film has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.

Tags:
Total DhamaalAnil KapoorMadhuri DixitAjay DevgnRiteish DeshmukhArshad WarsiJaved Jaffrey
Next
Story

Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit's 'Total Dhamaal' gets a great start internationally

Must Watch

PT10M46S

Top 25: Watch top news headlines of today, 24 February, 2019

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close