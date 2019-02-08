Total Dhamaal: Riteish Deshmukh-Johnny Lever's epic banter in 'Helicopter promo' is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: The mad comic drama 'Total Dhamaal' is set to unleash laughter pangs on February 22, 2019. The makers have released a new dialogue promo titled 'Helicopter Promo' featuring Riteish Deshmukh and veteran comedian Johnny Lever.

The crazy banter between the two about a fan of the helicopter will leave you in splits.

Watch the promo here:

The movie promises to be packed with several comic punches. The best part is the ensemble star cast and some amazing dialogues.

'Total Dhamaal' is a sequel to 2011 hit venture 'Double Dhamaal'. It happens to be the third part of the 'Dhamaal' series. The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.

It is after a long hiatus that the audiences will get to see the magical jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together on the silver screens.

So, are you ready to go LOL with 'Total Dhamaal'?