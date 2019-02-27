हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal sets box office ablaze, crosses Rs 80 crore mark

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer ' Total Dhamaal' is a rage at the box office. Ever since the film has released, people are flocking the theatres to watch it making it the highest grossing film in the 'Dhamaal' series. The film has struck the right chords with the audience and has been lauded by critics as well. 'Total Dhamaal' is the third installment of the 'Dhamaal' series and also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.

The film got a flying start at the box office by minting more than Rs 16 crore on day one. Within just six days of its release, it has now crossed the Rs 80 crore mark at box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal shows a solid hold on weekdays... Emerges a big favourite in mass circuits/single screens... Set for a healthy, successful run in those circuits... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81 cr. India biz.”

The film re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap. It is sequel to the 2011 hit, 'Double Dhamaal'.

It has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.

Indra Kumar has directed the film. 

