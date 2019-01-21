Total Dhamaal trailer: This laugh riot will make go LOL- Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming project 'Total Dhamaal' is high on the buzz word and the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer. We must say, it will keep you hooked till the end and there are enough LOL moments too.

The movie promise to be packed with several comic punches. The best part is the ensemble star cast and some amazing dialogues.

Watch the trailer here:

'Total Dhamaal' is a sequel to 2011 hit venture 'Double Dhamaal'. It happens to be the third part of the 'Dhamaal' series. The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.

It is after a long hiatus that the audiences will get to see the magical jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together on the silver screens.

So, are you ready to go LOL with 'Total Dhamaal'?