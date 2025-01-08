Toxic TEASER: Yash 'Unleashed' Bold Avatar In Geetu Mohandas Directional - WATCH

Mumbai: Actor Yash who gained fame with 'KGF' turns 38 today. On this occasion, the actor treated his fans with a 'Birthday Peek' video from his highly anticipated upcoming film 'Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.'

Yash's upcoming film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is currently under production.

In the video, Yash, impeccably dressed in a crisp white suit while holding a cigar makes a commanding entrance in a club which is filled with partygoers. As the actor walks to the centre of the club, every gaze in the room is drawn to him.

The teaser, brimming with bold and provocative moments, invites viewers into an intoxicating and captivating world, a cinematic experience which is awaited by many.

Taking to his Instagram handle, KGF actor Yash released a glimpse of Toxic and wrote 'Unleashed.'

Speaking on Yash and creating the world of Toxic, Director Geetu Mohandas said in a press note,

"Toxic- a fairy tale for grown-ups is a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the chaos within us. Today, as we release the first peek of our film we also celebrate Yash - a man the nation reveres for his vision and swagger. I have observed his brilliance and to those who know him or follow his journey, his process is as mysterious as it is meticulous. It is both a privilege and a thrill to have co-written this captivating world alongside a mind that sees the extraordinary where others see the ordinary. When our two worlds of thought collide, the result is neither compromise nor chaos--it's the transformation that happens when artistic vision meets the precision of commercial storytelling transcending borders, languages, and cultural confines."

Geetu continues, "We hope to bring an experience woven to ignite something primal in all of us- a film not just to be watched, but to be felt. Through his process of quiet reverence for his craft, he taught me that the journey of creation is sacred. To him, nothing is certain except the thrill of the journey ahead. These words are not just spoken from a director about her actor and not just for his ardent admirers, but for anyone seeking to understand his unwavering passion for cinema and boundless spirit of creativity. Happy birthday to our Monster mind!

"When you let go of who you are, you become what you might be" - Rumi."

Ahead of his birthday, 'KGF' star Yash also unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'.

The poster shows a silhouette of Yash clad in a white tuxedo jacket and a fedora, leaning against a vintage car while blowing a ring of smoke.

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year.

Meanwhile, recently, Yash penned a note requesting his fans not to display any "grand gestures and gatherings" to make him feel special as there have been some "unfortunate incidents" in the past.

The celebrated actor further said that the "greatest gift" for him is knowing their fans are safe.

For the unversed, three of Yash's fans lost their lives while erecting a large cutout of the star on his last birthday. At that time, Yash stood in solidarity with the bereaved families and extended all necessary help possible to them.

In his letter, Yash wished his fans a Happy New Year and emphasized that his happiness lies in knowing that his well-wishers are thriving and pursuing their goals, rather than engaging in extravagant displays.

"As the new year dawns, it's a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, there have been some unfortunate incidents too. It's time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy," he wrote.

"I will be busy shooting and will not be in town on my birthday. However, the warmth of your wishes will always reach me and be my constant companion, fueling my spirit and inspiring me. Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025," added Yash.