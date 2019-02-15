हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NTR trailer

Trailer on Ram Gopal Varma's biopic on NTR goes viral

Photo courtesy: Film grab

Hyderabad: The trailer of 'Lakshmi's NTR', a biopic on the former Andhra Pradesh being made by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, has gone viral with over 4.6 million views as on Friday.

Within an hour of its online release Thursday, the trailer was viewed by over 5.5 lakh people, reflecting the curiosity of masses about the movie.

"Four million views in just 24 hours for LakshmisNTRtrailer.The Gods are really blessing our team... We all thank you NTR," Varma tweeted.

Watch the trailer below: 

Ever since Varma announced his intention to make a movie on NTR a few months ago, Telugu Desam Party leaders have raised a hue and cry over it, alleging that he might portray Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in poor light.

Denying the allegation, Varma has said his movie focuses on some true incidents relating to NTR during his last days.

Lakshmis NTR stars Rajsekhar Aningi as the main protagonist and Yagna Shetty as Lakshmi Parvathi.

NTR's son and Hindupur (AP) MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna made a movie on his father 'NTR-Kathanayakudu' and released it last month. The son himself donned the fathers role.

The sequel of the move- NTR-Mahanayakudu is expected to be released soon.

'Yatra'- a film on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, was recently released across the country and in some overseas markets. 

