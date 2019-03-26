हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
transwoman

Transwoman cast in Bollywood film

Shree, who underwent sexual reassignment surgery in 2015 to become a transwoman, shares screen time with Lillette Dubey and Celina Jaitly in the film. 

Transwoman cast in Bollywood film
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/Shree Ghatak (Muhury)

Mumbai: Shree Ghatak Muhury, a transgender, has been cast in director Ram Kamal Mukherjee's film "Season's Greetings".

It was producer Aritra Das who had introduced Shree to the director, and then she was auditioned for the role of Chapala.

"It was difficult to cast a male actor or a female actor to play the role of a transgender in the film. Most actors have certain inhabitation in portraying the role that's not gender specific," Mukherjee said in a statement.

"I wanted someone who would believe in the character, and perform with great poise, aesthetic sense and justify it," he added.

On her character in the film, Shree said: "Working with Ram Kamal was a learning experience as he knew exactly what he wanted from me. He was very sure about my make-up, hair and costume. He wanted a particular look that would look real on-screen. 

"Mostly we have seen caricatures in the name of transgender characters in mainstream Bollywood movies. I was apprehensive before accepting the role, thinking that this must be a repetition of the same Bollywood trend. But when I heard the story, I had goosebumps and tears rolled down. I immediately agreed to be a part of this film."

Shree, who underwent sexual reassignment surgery in 2015 to become a transwoman, shares screen time with Lillette Dubey and Celina Jaitly in the film. 

 

Tags:
transwomanShree Ghatak MuhurySeason's GreetingsRam Kamal MukherjeeAritra Das
Next
Story

Michael B Jordan to star in 'Methuselah' movie

Must Watch

PT12M47S

Farooq Abdullah's controversial statement on Balakot airstrike