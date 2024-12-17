Trending Video: Akshay Kumar Delivers Allu Arjun’s Iconic Line ‘Wildfire Hu’ - Watch

New Delhi: Allu Arjun Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office and the hearts of audiences worldwide, with Allu Arjun's performance being lauded by both critics and fans. The excitement surrounding the film has reached new heights, with celebrities and fans recreating Allu Arjun's iconic dialogue from the film. Recently, Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, joined the trend at an event, impressing fans by delivering the dialogue with flair and style.

In a video shared on the internet, the actor could be seen uttering Pushpa’s famous dialogue ‘Wildfire Hu.” Akshay Kumar, recreating Allu Arjun's iconic dialogue highlights the massive craze and cultural impact the film has generated.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making waves at the box office since its release, taking a bumper opening and showing no signs of slowing down. The film reached a remarkable ₹1000 crore globally within just 7 days. Even on non-holidays, it has continued to earn consistently in double digits, maintaining its box office dominance. The film is further expected to create history with its earnings.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil has been released in theatres. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series.