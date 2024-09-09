Advertisement
TRIPTI DIMRI

Tripti Dimri’s Sensual BTS Dance Clip From ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ Goes Viral

Starring Tripti Dimri and RajKummar Rao in key roles, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2024.

|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tripti Dimri’s Sensual BTS Dance Clip From ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ Goes Viral (Image: @viralbhayani/Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Tripti Dimri is making headlines with her first-ever dance number in her upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala'. A behind-the-scenes short clip from the set is circulating on social media, featuring Tripti in a glamorous avatar, confidently grooving to the beats. Although the song has not yet been officially revealed, the sneak peek has already generated excitement among fans and highlights her new and dynamic role in the film.

Watch The Viral Video Below: 

The dance sequence has quickly become a talking point among fans, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

For the unverse Tripti Dimri and Rajkummar Rao have concluded filming'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', This film also marks their debut project together. The film has been generating buzz ever since Rajkummar Rao unveiled its poster on Instagram last year, captioning, "Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya???". 

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for his work on the Dream Girl franchise, the film is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s. Described as a ‘pure masala entertainer,’ it promises a delightful blend of drama, humor, and nostalgia. 

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is slated for release on 11 October 2024, and anticipation continues to build as the film approaches its debut.

