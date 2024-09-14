Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793358https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/triptii-dimri-channels-retro-vibes-at-vicky-vidya-ka-woh-wala-video-trailer-launch-2793358.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TRIPTII DIMRI

Triptii Dimri Channels Retro Vibes At ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ Trailer Launch

Triptii Dimri embraced a retro look at the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.'

|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 09:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Triptii Dimri Channels Retro Vibes At ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ Trailer Launch Pic Credit: Instagram (@Triptii Dimri)

Actress Triptii Dimri, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, is feeling retro. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel in which she can be seen effortlessly pulling off the retro look.

Her look is from the trailer launch of ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ in which she can be seen donning a fern-coloured saree with a floral pattern. She rounded up her look with a matching scarf, bangles and a pair of statement glasses.

In the video, she was asked if she is living her dream of being in your 60s, the actress responded by saying, “I’m”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

 

Bollywood actresses like Sadhna and Asha Parekh popularised this look in the 60s. The hairdo has a signature puff with long sideburns.

Meanwhile, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz and Mukesh Tiwari, follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

Chaos ensues as the cops are called to search for the missing CD player. and others. When the cops fail to find the missing CD, the family of Rajkummar Rao gets a call asking for ransom in exchange for the CD. The film has been mainly shot in Rishikesh and was wrapped in April 2024. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is known for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl’ and its follow-up ‘Dream Girl 2’. 

This is Triptii’s 2nd film after the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. Earlier, her ‘Bad Newz’ emerged as a hit, and now ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ looks set to bring her a hattrick.

Produced under T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

The actress recently also signed another film opposite Shahid Kapoor. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court
DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslim QR Code Win Over the Waqf Amendment Bill?
DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal