New Delhi: Triptii Dimri is set to enchant audiences once again with her first-ever solo dance number, 'Mere Mehboob', from the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The film, set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s, showcases Dimri as Vidya, a small-town girl hailing from Rishikesh.

In the latest track, Dimri shines in a striking blue indo-western outfit, effortlessly blending sharp choreography with fluid grace. The song features a visually stunning rain sequence, capturing a nostalgic Bollywood essence, while the chemistry between Dimri and Rao electrifies the screen.

At the song launch, an excited Dimri reflected on the significance of this milestone. “This song is really special for me; this is my dancing number. When your first-ever song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, sung by Shilpa Rao and Sachet Tandon, and choreographed by Ganesh Masterji, then what else do you need? I’m very, very thankful, happy, and excited," she shared.

When asked about her inspirations, Dimri mentioned the iconic 90s Bollywood songs that shaped her preparations. "Yes, I had thought of it and watched them while rehearsing. I can’t compare myself to them—they are just too, too good. It was great fun to shoot this song. Ganesh sir and his team were brilliant. I was very nervous because it was my first dance number, but he made it so easy for me. He was like, 'Now that you’ve learned it, just have fun. Don’t think about anything and just play.'"

A devoted fan of Madhuri Dixit, Dimri revealed, “Madhuri Ma’am—I’m a huge, huge fan of hers, and I used to dance to all her songs. She has always been my favorite.”

Following 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', Dimri is poised to continue her cinematic ascent with several highly anticipated projects, including 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Dhadak 2'. Additionally, she will headline an upcoming untitled action drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.