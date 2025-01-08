Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2840978https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/triptii-dimri-out-from-kartik-aaryan-starrer-aashiqui-3-heres-what-we-know-so-far-2840978.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AASHIQUI 3 UPDATE

Triptii Dimri Out From Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Here's What We Know So Far

Aashiqui 3 Update: Triptii was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2025, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Triptii Dimri Out From Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Here's What We Know So Far Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of her last few releases, actress Triptii Dimri was also in talks to star in a big budget franchise of Aashiqui 3 starring Kartik Aaryan. However, reports now suggest that the actress has been dropped from the project.

According to an industry source, "The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead. Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters. After Animal, there has been no buzz around her. More so, her solo standing at the box office hasn’t proven profitable with her recent films".

Triptii was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. 

The makers have made no official confirmation on the cast of Aashiqui 3 as yet. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK