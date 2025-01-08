New Delhi: Riding high on the success of her last few releases, actress Triptii Dimri was also in talks to star in a big budget franchise of Aashiqui 3 starring Kartik Aaryan. However, reports now suggest that the actress has been dropped from the project.

According to an industry source, "The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead. Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters. After Animal, there has been no buzz around her. More so, her solo standing at the box office hasn’t proven profitable with her recent films".

Triptii was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao.

The makers have made no official confirmation on the cast of Aashiqui 3 as yet.