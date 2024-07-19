Mumbai: Triptii Dimri became an overnight star after her stint in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and ever since then there has been no looking back for her. The actress bagged several roles in big-budget films; the latest is Bad Newz, and Vicky Kaushal was in the lead. As the film released today, Triptii’s rumoured beau Sam Merchant is going gaga over her latest release. Sam Merchant took to his Instagram stories, shared a glimpse of the film, and went 'uff' overseeing Triptii's performance. Sam wrote," Great performance, thoroughly entertaining".

Triptii and Sam Merchant have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite a time now. And they often shower love and praise on each other via social media platforms.

Fans are raving about Bad News as an entertainer.

Public khush ya'll! Go catch #BadNewz for paisa vasool entertainment in cinemas today! #VickyKaushalpic.twitter.com/ggAava2O1Z — A (@scrappinthrough) July 19, 2024

One Word Review

VERDICT - ENTERTAINING

RATING -



"Bad Newz" is a delightful blend of humor, drama, and emotion. With ample laughs, witty one-liners, and an engrossing storyline, it promises non-stop entertainment. (1/2)#BadNewzReview #BadNewz #TriptiDimri pic.twitter.com/YLUnO0RUyF July 19, 2024

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's film is winning hearts and how the audience are calling it one of the best entertainers.

Triptii Dimri on her overnight success after Animal

Triptii has been in the industry over the years now. She had made her Bollywood debut with Bulbul and Animal was the film that brought her all the recognition. Triptii was overwhelmed with all the love and success. Talking about the overnight success after Animal in her interview with Hindustan Times, she said," I think there will be a shift in my career now. I always wanted films like Qala to reach out to a lot of people. It did earlier too, but now so many people are messaging me saying ‘we watched your films’, it’s such a special feeling. I always wished for people to watch them."

Triptii will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Kartik Aaryan.