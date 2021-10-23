Tryst With Destiny trailer out: Drishyam Films’ internationally acclaimed film to release on THIS date!

New Delhi: Drishyam Films has launched the trailer of Tryst With Destiny, the internationally acclaimed anthology which is all set to release on 5th November on SonyLIV. The trailer has released today and has been receiving appreciations from the critics and the moviegoers alike.

Watch the official trailer over here:

Bringing to life entertaining yet hard-hitting stories, Drishyam Films has given the world of cinema some incredible films like Aankhon Dekhi, Masaan, Dhanak, Kaamyaab and Newton.

The anthology, which deep dives into real-world social issues, was the only Indian film to be a part of the Tribeca Film Festival, 2020. Internationally recognized and lauded by critics, Tryst With Destiny went on to win Best Screen Play at the renowned film festival.

The anthology features a power-packed ensemble cast that has been critically acclaimed for their work in Tryst With Destiny and beyond. Directed by Prashant Nair, Tryst With Destiny stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Ishwak Singh, Lillete Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kani Kusruti, Jaideep Ahlawat, Palomi Ghosh, Amit Sial and Geetanjali Thapa. The anthology has been penned by Prashant Nair, Neeraj Pandey and Avani Deshpande.

Manish Mundra, Founder – Drishyam Films

Tryst With Destiny is an anthology we are incredibly proud of. It delves into the shocking realities of class in modern-day India. SonyLIV offers a bouquet of great content with compelling and entertaining stories, and we are excited to launch the anthology on the platform. With its release, we are certain that the series is set to widen its reach even more, given the vast reach of Sony LIV. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it for you.

Ashish Golwalkar, Head-Content, Sony Entertainment Television, SonyLIV, Sony Pictures Networks India

At SonyLIV it is our endeavour to give our audiences fresh and relevant content and bringing an award-winning anthology series like ‘Tryst With Destiny’ is our step towards that. Narrating stories about Indians and their struggles since India achieved its independence, the anthology series will surely resonate with every Indian. I am positive, just like all our previous release, this too will be well-appreciated.