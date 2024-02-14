New Delhi: Few things evoke the essence of romance quite like a beautifully crafted song. Whether you are celebrating love, longing for it, or reminiscing about past moments, music has a unique ability to capture the many facets of romance. From classic ballads to modern pop hits, here are five romantic songs released that are sure to strike a chord with your heartstrings.

MAGIC

Diljit Dosanjh's new song, Magic is a heartfelt composition perfectly timed for Valentine's Day. Inspired by love stories deeply rooted in the heartland, Diljit Dosanjh brings the enchanting magic of Punjab to the global stage, showcasing his expertise as the OG 'Lover' at Coke Studio Bharat and rekindling the art of falling in love.

Ve Haaniyaan

"Ve Haaniyaan" by Danny is a soul-stirring ballad that speaks of love's unspoken emotions. With its melodious tune and poetic lyrics, this song beautifully captures the essence of romance and longing. With its upbeat rhythm and playful lyrics, this song is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and make you want to dance with your beloved.

Love ya

"Love ya" by Diljit Dosanjh is a peppy yet romantic track that celebrates love's spontaneity. With its soulful melody and emotive vocals, this song beautifully captures the essence of eternal love and companionship. The melodious composition and heartfelt lyrics make it a standout track for couples who are deeply in love.

Tu Jaana Na Piya

King’s ethereal voice and heartfelt lyrics in ‘Tu Janna Na Piya’ make it a simple yet profound expression of love. It's a great choice for dedicating a song to a loved one and making it a perfect addition to your romantic playlist.

Kasam Se

Arman Malik’s ‘Kasam Se’ is a romantic ballad with heartfelt lyrics that speak of finding someone perfect for you. The song's gentle melody, acoustic arrangement, and Malik’s soothing voice create a warm and intimate ambience. The lyrics tell a story of love that feels natural and destined, making it an ideal choice for expressing your feelings during a proposal.

UDJA

Coke Studio Bharat’s Udja will speak to those who wear their hearts on their sleeves. The song is all about the bitter-sweet journey of two people who part ways with the promise of a better future - 'Udja' is an ode to hope and the energy of new beginnings.The captivating song, ‘Udja’ features a blend of Burrah’s powerful voice, Jasleen Royal’s distinct vocals with Savera and Oaff’s composition.