Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Actress Monica Chaudhary Opens up on her Bollywood Debut, Working With Shraddha Kapoor & More!

New Delhi: Actress Monica Chaudhary who was previously seen in Apharan, Salt City and Rudrakaal is set to make her Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ featuring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor which will release on March 8, 2023.

Describing her bond with Shraddha Kapoor she said, "First of all, I had a female crush on her because she is so beautiful. I was a bit nervous about how it's going to be, trying to build a bond. But towards the end of the schedule, I remember there was a bag full of gifts that somebody came and gave me. It was bag full of goodies and there was a hand written note from Shraddha for me. I knew at that moment that this film is going to be amazing. I really thanked God that day for making me a part of this team and giving this opportunity."

"She is the sweetest and super talented. She is so easy, natural and effortless when she performs. Also, she would very patiently give me cues while I'm acting and was very supportive. Apart from all these, if we were getting tanned in Spain, she would send me a box of Ubtan," Monica added.

On recalling some wonderful memories from set the Salt City actress told,"One incident I remember was that I had to lose weight and was on a strict diet as Spain schedule was coming nearby. I recall we were all chilling as there was some after party and I ended up eating a Naan. Luv sir was just looking at me (laughs). I ate half the Naan and looked at him and he was also looking at me. I felt very stupid doing that. He also passed a sarcastic comment saying 'Monica Toh Dieting par thi na'. Then I acted like a small kid saying,' Mein nahi khaugi ab, Mein toh pura saal diet par thi.' It was very awkward. So then next day, Luv sir makes me sit on the set and feed me Paneer paratha made by himself. It was very sweet of him."

Also sharing her working experience with Dimple Kapadia and Bassi, she said, "And also, Dimple Kapadia ma'am and Bassi was so warm. Being with almost these people was like an acting school for me. I learnt every day. I remember the very first day when I met Bassi saying I'm your fan. Then on the third day I went to him with my own written jokes asking him, Can I be a stand-up comedian? Since that day he's just been bearing me. He is one of my closest friends and it's been crazy."